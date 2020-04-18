Fear of stigma continues to haunt COVID-19 survivors

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: They have been successful in seeing through the ordeal of being isolated for more than two weeks to overcome COVID-19. But many of them remain haunted by the fear of social stigma even after their recovery.

A 25-year-old man, who was discharged from the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) on Saturday, said he was worried about how society would react to him when he resumes normal life.

“As soon as the sticker was pasted and the street in which our house is located was sealed by raising barricades, people in the locality began to see our family members in a different light,” the survivor told The New Indian Express.

He is even afraid of his name being published. “Please don’t put my name in the paper. I am not yet married,” he said.

The youngster had gone to Delhi to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event along with his brother who tested negative.

“After seeing the message appealing to those who attended the Jamaat event to come forward to take tests, I stepped into the GVMCH and informed them. I was put under quarantine from 30 March,” he recalled.

He had a word of praise for the treatment provided in the hospital.

“All the COVID-19 patients were put in separate cabins. We were able to speak to people in the neighbouring beds but couldn't get close to them. The treatment provided was very good,” the youngster, who runs a business, stated.

Another survivor said holding prayers in the hospital helped him manage the stress of being alone.

“I continued to do namaz and dua. It helped me overcome the stress of loneliness and separation from my family,” the 41-year-old survivor said.

He noted that he did not use mobile phones frequently while undergoing treatment but did prayers. “I have been doing prayers continuously and occasionally called up my family members during the day.”

Both the survivors shared the view that anyone can overcome COVID-19 if they remained undaunted.