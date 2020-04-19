All judicial hearings in Madras HC to take place via video conferencing only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hereafter, cases will be heard only through video-conference and there will be no sitting of judges and hearing of cases in the court halls during the lockdown period, until further orders. A notification to this effect was issued by Madras High Court Registrar-General C Kumarappan, following the advice of Chief Justice A P Sahi, on Sunday.

"In view of the prevailing conditions of COVID-19 and in order to completely secure the premises of the High Court from preventing the spread of any infection or otherwise, all judicial proceedings in the High Court will be conducted only through video-conferencing. The court halls will not be accessible for any judicial functions during the lockdown period to keep the court halls sanitized and hygienically fit for any future use," the release added.

Another release said that the cases dealt with by the division bench of Justices R Subbiah and R Pongiappan has been assigned to the bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar in addition to the division bench’s existing arrangement from April 19 to 26.