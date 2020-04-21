STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamaat attendees in Tamil Nadu who recovered from COVID-19 want to donate plasma

Mohammed Abdul Ali, the Nawab of Arcot said the fact that many have voluntarily come forward to donate shows that they never intended to deliberately spread the virus.

21 people who were tested positive earlier for COVID-19 disease were being discharged after get cured from the pandemic at Government Medical College Omandurar in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

CHENNAI: A group of people who have recovered after having tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus upon their return from the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi have come forward to donate their plasma for the plasma therapy clinical trial in the State. 

The main reason they said, apart from their wish to help critically ill patients, was to counter the 'baseless accusations' hurled against them ever since a large number of those who attended the Islamic gathering tested positive. 

A thirty-eight year old businessman Mohammad Abbas from Tiruppur was discharged from the ESI hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday. 

"As soon as I got discharged, I met the district administration officials and the dean of the hospital and told them that they may contact me anytime if they needed me to donate my plasma," he told Express. 

"It has only been one day since I was discharged but I've already spoken to others (from the Jamaat) who have recovered and they were all ready to donate," he added. 

Plasma therapy is the process of collecting the plasma from those fully recovered from COVID-19 and using it to help patients who are currently suffering from the infection. Those that have fully recovered are said to have COVID-19 antibodies in their plasma that may help facilitate recovery of those critically ill from the virus. 

Muhammed Usman Ali from Theni who also recovered from the virus told Express, "I was asymptomatic but got myself tested after the Jamaat told us that all of us should. It turned out that I was positive but I fought off the virus and have bounced back stronger than before. If the Government calls for us, we will all be there to donate our plasma."

"There are about 42 people that I know of across the State who are willing to donate," he added. 

Sulthan from Chennai, an electrical engineer at a private firm, coordinated with Delhi returnees from across the State for this initiative although he was not among those who went to Delhi for the gathering. 

"Ever since it emerged that many among those who returned from Delhi tested positive, some sections have taken it upon themselves to instigate hatred towards Muslims rather than create awareness about the virus," he said. 

"Initially some of them were scared since they didn't know about plasma therapy but after I explained to them, almost everyone said they were ready," he added. 

The fact that many have voluntarily come forward to donate the plasma shows that they never intended to deliberately spread the virus as some people say, said the Nawab of Arcot, Mohammed Abdul Ali. 

"Islam says that we have to be loyal to the Government in whichever country that we reside. The entire religion cannot be blamed for the pandemic in this country; this is the work of certain mischief-mongers," he said. 

He commended those who have come forward to donate their plasma saying that it shows their sincerity and honesty. 

"However, I appeal to my Muslim brethren to refrain from going to mosques for special prayers throughout the month of Ramadan even if the lockdown is lifted," he said. 

"God forbid, if the virus appears again, it will be called the 'Ramadan virus' and the blame will again fall on them," he added. 
 

