Data error deprives single-member senior citizen PDS cardholders of rice in Tiruchy

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For senior citizens like V Pakkiyam (69) of Aumaravayalur and Suppan (85) of Palayam who hold single-member ration cards, the lockdown is more challenging than it is for others. They have to cope without the monthly provision of 4 kg rice to which they are entitled. Considering they are not eligible to receive lockdown aid and other groceries provided to family ration cardholders, they said this is now a cause for worry.

As many as 500 elderly persons in Tiruchy are reportedly not receiving the rice, allegedly due a procedural issue with the online database. They said with prices of groceries going up during the lockdown, they are finding it hard to manage their needs without the rice supply. They also appealed for other groceries to be made available to them during the lockdown.

Senior citizens with the cards were being given Rs 1,000 in financial aid and 4 kg rice a month to meet their daily needs through the Civil Supplies department. But many in Tiruchy complained they have not been receiving rice for the past three years. When they made enquiries with ration shops, they were told their names have not been inputted into their online database.

Pakkiyam said, “The Rs 1,000 is not enough to meet even medicine needs. Most elderly persons have other health complications, requiring different medicines. Not getting the rice we are

supposed to has also greatly affected us.”

Aiylai Sivasuriyan of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said, “They have no support and are greatly dependent on the rice. When even this is denied, expecting them to cope, particularly during this lockdown, is a tall order. There should be a permanent solution".

The senior citizens have also appealed to consider increasing the rice provided to 10 kg, as they use up at least 300 gm a day to cook. They also asked for them to be included in welfare schemes announced during the lockdown like provision of groceries from ration cards. A Civil Supplies department official told The New Indian Express, “We have taken efforts to ensure all beneficiaries receive the rice. Of nearly one lakh beneficiaries, the 500 have been identified. This issue has been forwarded to Chennai and would soon be resolved.”