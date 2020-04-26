Walls raised on Tamil Nadu-Andhra border roads to regulate vehicle movement amid lockdown

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a move aimed at regulating vehicular movement amid COVID-19 lockdown, walls have been raised across Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border roads at two key entry and exit points in Vellore district.

The construction work for the walls at Sainagunta and Ponnai (Maathandakuppam) check posts began on Sunday morning, a day after district collector A Shanmuga Sundram issued orders for the same.

The walls were built to a height of up to three-feet and vehicles including two-wheelers will not be allowed to enter Vellore through these two porous border check posts.

However, the other four border check posts in Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Christianpet, and Serkadu are kept open.

Collector Shanmuga Sundram said vehicles that ply towards Sainagunta check post will be rerouted via Paradarami check post, while vehicles that come to enter Ponnai check post will be rerouted via Christianpet or Serkadu.

Those returning to Vellore are requested to undergo a health check-up at the special medical camps set up at Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Christianpet, and Serkadu check posts. They will be made to stay at the facilitation quarantines until their test results arrive.

The facilitation quarantines are Serkadu higher secondary school, Sunbeam Matriculation school, government high school at Paradarami, government boys higher secondary school at Paththalapalli.

Meanwhile, those who enter Vellore via Pootuthakku will be quarantined at KGN Marriage Hall near Alamelumangapuram.