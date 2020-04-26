STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Walls raised on Tamil Nadu-Andhra border roads to regulate vehicle movement amid lockdown

The walls were built to a height of up to three-feet and vehicles including two-wheelers will not be allowed to enter Vellore through these two porous border check posts.

Published: 26th April 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

A three-feet wall has been raised across the road in Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border at Ponnai in Vellore district to block vehicle movement. Essential vehicles plying through this route will have to enter via Christianpet check post.

A three-feet wall has been raised across the road in Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border at Ponnai in Vellore district to block vehicle movement. Essential vehicles plying through this route will have to enter via Christianpet check post. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a move aimed at regulating vehicular movement amid COVID-19 lockdown, walls have been raised across Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border roads at two key entry and exit points in Vellore district.

The construction work for the walls at Sainagunta and Ponnai (Maathandakuppam) check posts began on Sunday morning, a day after district collector A Shanmuga Sundram issued orders for the same.

The walls were built to a height of up to three-feet and vehicles including two-wheelers will not be allowed to enter Vellore through these two porous border check posts.

However, the other four border check posts in Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Christianpet, and Serkadu are kept open. 

ALSO WATCH

Collector Shanmuga Sundram said vehicles that ply towards Sainagunta check post will be rerouted via Paradarami check post, while vehicles that come to enter Ponnai check post will be rerouted via Christianpet or Serkadu.

Those returning to Vellore are requested to undergo a health check-up at the special medical camps set up at Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Christianpet, and Serkadu check posts. They will be made to stay at the facilitation quarantines until their test results arrive.

The facilitation quarantines are Serkadu higher secondary school, Sunbeam Matriculation school, government high school at Paradarami, government boys higher secondary school at Paththalapalli.

Meanwhile, those who enter Vellore via Pootuthakku will be quarantined at KGN Marriage Hall near Alamelumangapuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border roads vehicular movement COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp