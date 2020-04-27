STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artificial reefs brim with marine life

Officials in State fisheries department also confirmed that lockdown coupled with annual fishing ban was replenishing the fish stocks.       

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The artificial coral reef sites in and around the city have turned into reservoirs for marine life, thanks to restrictions on fishing activities following the Covid-19 spread and the subsequent lockdown. With trawler fishing banned and the dip in demand, there is little disturbance in reef areas, resulting in arrival of newer fish stocks.

Scientists at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) carried out a performance assessment study in March just days before the lockdown was enforced, at 10 reef sites mostly along the Chennai coast and neighbouring districts. They found healthy population of fish, including many commercial varieties like seer (vanjaram) that is sold for up to `1,000 per kg, in the areas.

CMFRI principal scientist (mariculture division) Joe K Kizhakudan told Express that artificial reefs were set up almost a decade ago. “We continuously monitor these ecosystems and they were never as healthy as they are now. Sites in Besant Nagar, Kovalam, Chinna Neelankari, Valravankuppam, Lighthouse Kuppam and Semmancheri are all brimming with life.”

He said fishermen are even reporting presence of lion fish in the waters, which indicates healthy prey fish density. We will also conduct a full assessment after the lockdown is lifted. As per our prediction, we expect bountiful catch during August and September provided the demand increases.”

Many reef fishermen, whom Express spoke, also confirmed an increase in marine life. “We are able to net snappers, scads, perches, seer, seabass, croakers and trevally with ease. Since, there is very little demand due to the closure of hotels, restaurants and inter-district transport, we are only catching fish for local consumption,” said Kaderivan, a fisherman from Pulicat. Venkat, owner of Ocean Delight Scuba in Kovalam, said reefs have really come alive in the region.

Since 2006, the Department of Fisheries has deployed artificial reefs in 35 coastal sites spread across eight districts and later in 2014, the International Funding for Agricultural Development (IFAD) assisted Post Tsunami Sustainable Livelihoods Programme of Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj set up reefs in six coastal sites. Both initiatives received technical assistance from the CMFRI.

