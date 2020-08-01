STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress cadres drifting over Kushbu’s NEP remark

Dormant Congress cadres plunged into action, especially on social media, soon after Khushbu tweeted on Thursday that she welcomed the NEP-2020.

Published: 01st August 2020

Khushbu Sundar (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dormant Congress cadres plunged into action, especially on social media, soon after Khushbu tweeted on Thursday that she welcomed the NEP-2020. It has been a hot topic among the Congress cadres and social media activists ever since.

It all started after Khushbu tweeted on Thursday and was retweeted by hundreds of NEP supporters. Besides, the screenshot of the tweet was widely circulated in hundreds of WhatsApp groups and Facebook accounts by the BJP supporters. Sensing trouble, Khushbu again tweeted, “Sanghis can relax, pls do not rejoice. I am not moving to BJP. My opinion might be different from my party but I am an individual with a thinking mind of my own. Yes, #NEP2020 is flayed n flawed at some places, but I still feel we can look at the change with a positivity. I prefer to see the positive aspects n sit n work on the negative ones. We have to offer a solution to the problems n not just raise voices. Opposition also means to work for the country's future. I would like to take a leaf out of #Atal ji's life n #UPA where we have worked.”

READ HERE | Congress leader Khushbu Sundar expresses support for New Education Policy 2020

In another tweet, she said, “My stand on #NEP2020 differs from my party n I apologize to @RahulGandhi ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is n cannot be about agreeing to ur leader, but about being courages to voice ur opinion bravely as a citizen.”

Even after Khushbu made her stand clear, more and more Congress cadres and left-wing activists cornered her in the cyber world saying that she is getting ready to move towards BJP. In this melee, TNCC president KS Alagiri interfered and castigated the actress without mentioning her name and he tweeted, “Congress is a worlds biggest democratic political party. We can speak any controversial subject within the party forum. It will be welcomed. If we speak in a public forum it is called indiscipline. Indiscipline comes from frustration. Yoga is the best medicine to cure.”

GK Muralidharan, state general secretary of farmers wing of Congress, spoke to TNIE, “It seems she has decided something. I don’t know what it is. It is learned that during the last six months she has retweeted various things which were against the Congress policy and principles. So, not only I but also all the Congress cadres and leaders felt that she was signalling us about her next move That’s why our cadres are severely reacting against her in the social media. ”

One of the state-level Congress functionaries who don’t wish to be named said, “To please the Muslims, the BJP is ready to offer plump posts to well-known Muslim personalities. Hence, Khushbu might have been thinking over to achieve it so she did like these.”

Comments

