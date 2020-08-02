Post inspection, Anna varsity releases list of seats, affiliated colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has published a list of courses and the number of seats in each affiliated college for the current academic year. Some institutions have applied for affiliation to the university but have not submitted the statutory documents.

These institutions are not included in the list. The varsity, in a statement, said the list will be updated when such colleges submit the documents. The last date for granting approval is August 15.

It may be noted that registrations for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 started on July 15. A top official from the university said that they have already granted affiliation to over 400 institutions. The inspection process was carried out online this year owing to the lockdown. The list of affiliated colleges and seats can be found at: https://www.annauniv.edu/cai/Options.php.