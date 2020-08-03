STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayiladuthurai MP tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting on formation of new district

With this, both the MPs elected from Nagapattinam district are now affected by COVID-19

Published: 03rd August 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 10:12 PM

Mayiladuthurai MP S Ramalingam

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Mayiladuthurai MP S Ramalingam was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday. The 76-year-old is the second elected representative who participated in a meeting in Mayiladuthurai on July 30 to have contracted the virus after Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ramalingam said, “I had tested myself in a PHC near my village after Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj was confirmed positive. I was told I am mildly positive. I do not feel any symptoms at the moment. I am on my way to be treated in Chennai as per the request of my extended family who is there.”

Ramalingam’s samples were taken at a Primary Health Centre in Murukangudi in Thiruvidaimaruthur in Thanjavur district. The Thanjavur Medical College Hospital confirmed the result. With this, both the MPs elected from Nagapattinam district are now affected by COVID-19.

The meeting, which Selvaraj and Ramalingam attended in Mayiladuthurai on July 30, was regarding the proposed bifurcation of Nagapattinam district and formation of Mayiladuthurai district.  

The other elected representatives who participated in one or both meetings which took place in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai on July 30 include MLAs such as Handlooms and Textiles Minister OS Manian (Vedaranyam), U Madhivanan (Kilvelur), V Radhakrishnan (Mayiladuthurai), PV Bharathi (Sirkazhi), and S Pounraj (Poompuhar).

IAS and IPS officers who were present in the dais in one or both of those meetings were Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy, Nagapattinam District Collector Praveen P Nair, Mayiladuthurai Special Officer R Lalitha, Nagapattinam Additional Collector MS Prasanth, Thanjavur Range DIG Rupesh Kumar Meena, and Mayiladuthurai SP Dr N Shreenatha.

“The health services department has advised the participants, including officials and elected representatives who participated in that meeting, to remain at home. We have also advised them to get themselves tested as soon as possible.” Dr A Liakath Ali, the District Epidemiologist told The New Indian Express.

