Pondy UPSC topper wants to work for rural development

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A 26-year-old woman from Karaikal has achieved an all-India rank of 36 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results declared on Tuesday. The former government school pass-out was top-ranked in Puducherry.

R Saranya cleared the all-important exam in her third attempt. Speaking to TNIE, Saranya said. "I was sure of clearing this time. It was a pleasant surprise to finish so high. I was not a class topper at any level and was only an above-average student. I did my higher secondary education in a government school. I am glad about this career-high academic achievement." Saranya was supported in her journey by her parents A Ramachandran and R Punitha.

Her father works for a shipping company in Qatar. Saranya has an older sister and younger brother. She went to high school up to Class 10 in ONGC Public School in Neravy in Karaikal and Class 12 in Annai Theresa Government Higher Secondary School in Karaikal. She studied Electronics and Communication Engineering at Pondicherry Engineering College in Puducherry. She started preparing for the UPSC exams after completing Engineering and had appeared twice before. "I owe my success to a lot of people. Since I have also missed out twice, I would like to convey to my fellow civil services aspirants who have missed out they should stay strong and be focussed till they succeed," Saranya said. Saranya stated she is looking forward to working for the people and rural development in the country.

Puducherry Education Minister R Kamalakannan and Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma felicitated Saranya at the district collectorate on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of district administration officials. Kamalakannan lauded Saranya's family as well for encouraging and providing her with an atmosphere conducive to studies. He said, "Saranya has made Karaikal proud. She is a government school pass-out. Her accomplishment is worthy of mention as the standards of our government school education have come under criticism, recently.

Many are choosing private schools. Her achievement is proof our government schools can churn out such students." He added the Puducherry government is ready to help aspiring civil service candidates in future.