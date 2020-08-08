STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Children working in mills is only tip of iceberg, says Madras HC calling officials demanding bribe 'blood thirsty wolves'

The bench was told by the Tiruppur district SP that a case has been registered against the Mills and the children handed over to the local Child Welfare Committee. 

Published: 08th August 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Describing the government officials, who demand bribe for issuance of e-passes as blood thirsty wolves, the Madras High Court has demanded stern action against them.

"The officials are bent upon making booty even in this worst scenario Coronovirus pandemic. It is very shocking to know about such incidents and also about the cut throat corrupt officials in the system. They
are like cruel blood thirsty wolves and they should be dealt with iron hand," a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V M Velumani said on August 7. 

The bench was passing interim orders on a habeas corpus petition from C M Sivababu, president of Tamil Desiya Makkal Katchi in Tiruvannamalai praying for a  direction to the Collectors of various
districts and the Tiruppur police to produce six school going teenage girls who were allegedly confided in the illegal custody of Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Private Limited in Avinashi as child labourers and to
set them at liberty.

During the course of hearing through video-conferencing, the judges were told that most of the teenage and adolescent children were brought during the pandemic period by the brokers to work in the Mills
and no proper e-passes had been obtained. No covid test and fitness certificates too were obtained for them.

"This is a classic case, which would demonstrate as to how corrupt government servants utilise any situation to make illegal gain when the whole world is affected with the worst pandemic. While easing out the restrictions for travel of the people in case of emergencies, e-pass system has been introduced by the governments. The instant case is only a tip of an iceberg and throughout the State, there are brokers for getting e-passes for a fee ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Media has widely reported about the instances of getting e-passes on payments. This aspect has to be looked into seriously by the government," the bench said.

"It is really pathetic to hear the stories of the children, who, for the sake of their family, have come to work without going to schools. Parents should take care of their children and owing to their helplessness, they cannot send their children to work when the government is providing education free of cost and also free food apart from scholarships. Parents should make utmost use of the incentives and facilities instead of sending their wards to work at such a tender age depriving them of their right to education and a
bright future. The incident which is said to be happening in the Mills is only a tip of an iceberg as hundreds of such companies are located in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Erode districts and it is being said that child labour is rampant in these districts and the circumstances and the living conditions in which they are made to work are not appreciable. Therefore, the police authorities, Labour department and Child Welfare Committees of these districts should be very vigilant and conduct raids regularly to eradicate child labour. Unless, the authorities are vigilant and cautious, this kind of problem cannot be prevented. In any event, this is a social menace affecting the entire society and this issue also has to be addressed simultaneously," the judges added.

The bench was told by the Tiruppur district SP that a case has been registered against the Mills and the children handed over to the local Child Welfare Committee. 

Recording the submission, the judges directed the committee to send the children to their respective parents and posted the matter for further hearing on August 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court e pass issue Tamil Nadu Children in Mills Tiruvannamali Child labour lockdown
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp