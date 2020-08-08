STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sick wild elephant battling for life near TN reserve forest

The doctors have given 21 bottles of intravenous fluids, antibiotics, vitamins and minerals to the pachyderm after it was found to be in debilitated and dehydrated condition.

Published: 08th August 2020 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

A team of forest staff with the elephant (Photo | EPS)

By Senthil Kumar Subramaniam
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A female elephant is battling for life at Vellapathy in Boluvampatti forest range.

A team of forest staff, during their perambulation, found the pachyderm lying on the ground at Boluvampatti block II forest on Saturday afternoon.

The spot is 4 km away from the reserve forest boundary.

The Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar along with veterinary doctor  Prabu and the staffers at the veterinary dispensary (Vadavalli) of animal husbandry department have started treatment for the animal.

D Venkatesh, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore forest division, said: "The animal is extremely weak and suffering from lateral recumbency (the condition of leaning).

The doctors have given 21 bottles of intravenous fluids, antibiotics, vitamins and minerals to the pachyderm after it was found to be in debilitated and dehydrated condition.

"The animal is being monitored by the team of forest staff," Venkatesh said

The condition of the animal will be known only on Sunday morning when the vets visit the spot for checking the animal's health.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 16 elephants have died in the Coimbatore forest division in the last seven months, out of which four pachyderms died without responding to the treatment.

The state forest department has been facing the flak due to the increasing death of wild elephants, especially in the Sirumugai forest range.

 Last month, the state government has formed an expert committee to investigate the cause of the death of wild elephants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu wild elephant Boluvampatti forest range Coimbatore
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp