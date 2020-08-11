Idukki landslide shatters lives of two sisters in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The family that lost three of its members in the Idukki landslide has appealed to the government for a government job.

"If I get a government job, I will be able to look after my little sister," says M Saranya (21), whose parents and elder sister died in the tragedy on August 7.

Saranya completed her nursing course and doing her internship at a private clinic in Coimbatore, while her sister Annalakshmi has completed class 11.

Saranya told reporters that she and her sister are now staying with their grandparents in Barathi Nagar here. "I spoke to my parents last Sunday. Of late I could not contact them due to power outage in their place," she said.

Saranya's elder sister was doing her bachelor's degree at a nursing college in Bengaluru. She was with her parents due to the lockdown. "I last saw my parents in December 2019. I was not even allowed to go near the bodies of my parents despite my visit to Rajamalai Hills," she breaks down in tears.

"We are now in our grandparents house. My uncle is sick and it is my responsibility now to take care of my grandparents. The State government should bear the educational expenses of my sister. My internship will end in February 2021. I request the government for a government job so that I will be able to look after my younger sister and grandparents," she appeals even as tears continue to roll down her cheeks.