TN govt announces admission dates for schools, says all COVID-19 protocols must be followed

The announcement comes after several schools have already started the academic year online. Even the government has been conducting classes digitally for its students.

Published: 11th August 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sengottaiyan

School Education Minister and AIADMK organising secretary KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Admissions for Classes 1-10 shall start on August 17 and for Classes 11 and 12 from August 28, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Admissions for students joining Classes 1, 6 and 9 should be given priority and shall start on August 17, he said, adding that students from other classes moving to another school may also be admitted from the same date. All physical distancing and disinfection protocols relating to COVID-19 must be followed during the process, he said.

Admissions into higher secondary schools shall start on August 24, the minister added. Schools must distribute books and other materials on the same day students are admitted so as to avoid gathering once again.

In government schools, free books and uniforms shall be given to students during admissions. Further, admissions under the Right to Education Act too shall start from August 17, the minister said.
However, more details on this are awaited.

The announcement comes after several schools have already started the academic year online. Even the government has been conducting classes digitally for its students. While private school students started classes for Class 11 students right after the SSLC results, government schools are yet to begin classes.

