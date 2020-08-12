STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry health minister hints 'hard decisions' to follow as UT reports biggest single-day spike

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The biggest single-day spike of 481 COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Puducherry UT in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 6381. As of Wednesday, there are 2616 active cases in Puducherry and 96 people have succumbed.  Among the new cases, 413 cases are in Puducherry region, 67 in Yanam and one in Mahe.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said that while 1,093 COVID-positive patients are in home isolation, the remaining are in hospitals. He said that with new cases nearly doubling, Chief Minister at the meeting this evening will take some hard decisions.

Out of 2,616 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2,274 are in Puducherry region, 161 in Karaikal GH, 181  in Yanam GH and four in Mahe.

As many as 3669  COVID -19 infected people have been treated and discharged including 138 on Wednesday. The infection rate has risen to 38.6 per cent with 481 testing positive out of 1123 samples, fatality rate 1.5 per cent and recovery rate 57.9 percent.

Till now 49,715 samples have been tested, of which 42,371 samples have been negative and the test results of 621 are awaited.

