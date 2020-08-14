STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 cops cured of Covid donate plasma at RGGGH

As many as 40 police personnel cured of Covid-19 recently have donated plasma at the Plasma Bank in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday.

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 40 police personnel cured of Covid-19 recently have donated plasma at the Plasma Bank in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at RGGGH, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said so far 89 Covid-19 patients were treated with plasma at the hospital. Among them, 70 were cured of the infection. In the 20 days since the establishment of Plasma Bank at RGGGH, 76 people have so far donated plasma.

Soon, plasma trials will be started at six other medical college hospitals in various districts. The government’s aim is to extend the trial to all government medical college hospitals in the State, Vijayabaskar observed. He also said that 500 ml of plasma can be given to two people. People who are cured of the virus can come forward to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery.

Meanwhile, Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said 1,920 police have tested positive for Covid-19 until now. Of the total, 1,549 have recovered. He further added that 40 police personnel donated plasma on Thursday.

Organ donation
Vijayabaskar, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid floral tributes to organ donors on the occasion of Organ Donation Day observed in Omandurar Estate. The Minister also released the annual report of TRANSTAN. Earlier, he said even during the pandemic time, three organ transplant surgeries were performed in Tamil Nadu.

Donors and recipients of plasma
Vijayabaskar said so far 89 Covid-19 patients were treated with plasma at Rajiv Gandhi hospital. Among them, 70 were cured of the infection. In the 20 days since the establishment of Plasma Bank at RGGGH, 76 people have donated plasma
 

