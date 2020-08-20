No installation of Vinayaka idols this year, Tamil Nadu government firm on restrictions

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a firm stand on the restrictions imposed for the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations this year, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday requested the public to celebrate the Chathurthi festival in their homes in order to curb the spread of COVID infection.

The government has already barred the installation and procession with Vinayaka idols in public places.

An official release here said the Madras High Court which heard many Public Interest Litigations seeking permissions for the installation of idols had directed that the public should adhere to the orders of the government in this regard.

The government also cited the guidelines issued by the Central government -- religious festivals and gatherings have been barred across the country to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

A few days ago, BJP State president L Murugan and senior functionaries called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and requested him to allow installation of Vinayaka idols this year. However, the government has rejected their request by being firm on the restrictions.