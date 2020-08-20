STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No installation of Vinayaka idols this year, Tamil Nadu government firm on restrictions

The government has already barred the installation and procession with Vinayaka idols in public places.

Published: 20th August 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ahead of celebrating Ganesh/Vinayaka Chaturthi, students and public clicking selfie in front of a Ganesha/Vinayagar idol in Tiruchy on Wednesday. (Express/M K Ashok Kumar)

Students and public clicking a selfie in front of a Ganesha/Vinayaga idol in Tiruchy (File photo|M K Ashok Kumar)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a firm stand on the restrictions imposed for the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations this year, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday requested the public to celebrate the Chathurthi festival in their homes in order to curb the spread of COVID infection. 

The government has already barred the installation and procession with Vinayaka idols in public places.

An official release here said the Madras High Court which heard many Public Interest Litigations seeking permissions for the installation of idols had directed that the public should adhere to the orders of the government in this regard.

The government also cited the guidelines issued by the Central government -- religious festivals and gatherings have been barred across the country to prevent the spread of the viral infection. 

A few days ago, BJP State president L Murugan and senior functionaries called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and requested him to allow installation of Vinayaka idols this year. However, the government has rejected their request by being firm on the restrictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations Tamil nadu vinayaka chaturthi Vinayaka Chaturthi
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp