STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will lead any alliance in all elections, insists Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

He was responding to statements from leaders of the AIADMK’s ally, the BJP, claiming it would lead the alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls

Published: 28th August 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami | k k sundar

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Putting to rest all speculation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and joint coordinator of the AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday made it clear that the party would lead any alliance it was part of in the state. He said that the AIADMK had led alliances in the earlier polls and would continue to lead them in elections to come.

The CM’s remarks came in response to a question about BJP leaders saying that the national party would lead the alliance in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections while the DMDK was saying it would go it alone. Both the BJP and DMDK are allies of the AIADMK.

Palaniswami responded by pointing out that from the time MG Ramachandran (MGR) founded the AIADMK, the party had led the alliances in all elections it had faced, including in the last Parliamentary elections. The AIADMK would continue to do so in future elections as well, he said. The CM was interacting with reporters after reviewing development work and COVID-19 control measures in Thanjavur district.

Asked about the depleting water storage in Mettur reservoir and the need to get water from Karnataka to save the Samba crop, Palaniswami said the Supreme Court had clearly said how much water was to be released. The TN government has been raising the issue in the monthly meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, he said.  

"We are getting the water by demanding it (from Karnataka)," he added. Asked about the possibility of reducing petrol and diesel prices by cutting taxes levied by the state, the CM said that was not possible.

Palaniswami mentioned that by cultivating paddy in 1.92 lakh hectares and achieving production of 10.74 lakh tonnes of paddy last year, Thanjavur district stood first in the state.  

On upcoming projects, the CM said a detailed project report is under preparation for building an overbridge across the Kollidam river between Kabisthalam in Thanjavur district and Melaramanallur in Ariyalur district.

A waterway, at a cost of Rs. 650 crore, has been proposed between Vinayagam Theru in Tiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur district and Vembakkudi in Ariyalur district. Further, a slew of bed dams would be constructed in Agniyaru, Nasuvini river and Maharajapuram river near Pattukkottai, he said.

The CM also laid the foundation for 11 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 71.26 crore, inaugurated 36 projects completed at a cost of Rs 39.59 crore and gave away welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 46.70 crore for 8,357 beneficiaries. Earlier, he interacted with farmers, members of the chamber of commerce and industry and self-help groups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK TN assembly polls TN assembly elections Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp