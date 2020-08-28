STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will TN cancel Class 10 exams for private candidates?

In this situation, the students can neither apply for higher secondary schooling nor professional courses. Some fear that they may even have to drop out.

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image of an exam centre being disinfected. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private candidates are eagerly awaiting what the government would decide with regard to their Class 10 exams. The government had cancelled class 10 State Board exam in June and said it would later issue separate instructions for private candidates. However, no such clarification ensued leaving the students in a fix.

In this situation, the students can neither apply for higher secondary schooling nor professional courses. Some fear that they may even have to drop out. Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Wednesday said that the government wanted to give a chance to all students who had applied for the exam by passing them.” Similarly, the government should pass all private candidates who applied for the class 10 exam, said Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association leader PK Ilamaran.

“The government should at least pass all candidates who attended school and failed exam last year,” he urged. Among the 9.45 lakh students who had applied for the public exam this year, 30,000 had applied privately. Majority of students who apply privately are those who failed the exam last year.

“I failed the mathematics exam last year. Since I am not great at studies, my parents are even asking me to drop out and go for some work. My future depends on the government’s decision to cancel or to conduct the exam,” a 15-year-old from Thirukandalam in Thiruvallur district said. An official from the School Education Department told Express that no decision has been taken on the matter yet.

