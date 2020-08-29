STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS order helps this engineering student clear 23 pending papers

Sanjai, a final year ECE student of a private college in Tiruchy, became popular overnight after he made a viral video thanking CM Palaniswamy for the order.

Final year ECE student Sanjai (Photo | EPS)

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister Eddapadi Palaniswamy’s order cancelling all arrear examinations for college students except final year students has lifted a heavy burden off many students with pending papers. For N Sanjai (21), an engineering student from Tiruchy, it was a second chance to get a degree.

With 23 arrears weighing him down, Sanjai wanted to drop out but was only going to college on his parents’ insistence. “My father advised me to continue in college at least until the course period.”

“After our CM's order, I decided I should clear all the remaining papers in the final year on my own,” said Sanjai.

Sanjai said, “Considering that the seventh semester (last but one) would be online, there is a possibility that the evaluation of papers would be easier. In the eighth and final semester, most of the focus would be on the final year project and there would be fewer papers.”

“On top of that, I wouldn’t be the same person. I have the resolve to clear all exams now. Earlier, with so many subjects there was no light at the end of this tunnel. Now, our CM gave me hope,” said Sanjai.

When asked why he had so many arrears in the first place, he said, “Even in the responses to my video many are trolling me for those arrears. They assume that I am the only person with so many arrears. The fact can’t be farther from that. There are thousands like me. I am known because I chose to thank our CM for this gracious act.”

He further said, “Many of us struggle because they don't find any reason to learn. That’s because there are not enough industries to recruit us. An establishment that can pay a decent salary would recruit just one out of a hundred engineers. So we are mostly employed in the other fields.”

On what he wanted to do after college, he said he was into cinematography and was already experimenting with song videos and was approaching filmmakers.

