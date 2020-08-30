STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cannot give COVID-19 as reason to prevent doctors from pursuing higher studies: Madras HC

The petitioner, Dr Samjaison, was working as an Assistant Surgeon in the Primary Health Centre at Erwadi in Ramanathapuram.

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the state government cannot cite the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason to prevent doctors from quitting and pursuing higher studies, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court told the Director of Public Health to return the original certificates of a government doctor to enable him to join a broad speciality course.

He took part in a competitive examination and got selected for admission to a postgraduate course in DNB General Surgery (Broad Speciality).

When he submitted a resignation letter, the authorities refused to return his original certificates forcing him to approach the court.

When the case came up before Justice R Suresh Kumar, the government counsel submitted that the state is already struggling with a shortage of doctors due to the Covid pandemic. If existing doctors left, it would aggravate the situation, the counsel said.

Although the judge agreed with the state’s contention, he was of the view that there is a need for more highly qualified people in the field of medicine.

"Once the petitioner has decided to quit his job for the purpose of joining a P.G. medical course, the government has no right to withhold his certificates by citing Covid-19," he said and directed the authorities to return the certificates.

