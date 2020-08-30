K Annamalai named vice-president of Tamil Nadu BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just five days after joining the BJP, former IPS officer K Annamalai was on Saturday given the post of vice president in the party’s Tamil Nadu unit. Party State president L Murugan announced this in a statement. Later, Annamalai called on Murugan and the latter greeted him with a shawl.

Annamalai had said that he joined the BJP not expecting any post and that he would function as a “loyal foot soldier.” Recently, former DMK leader VP Duraisamy was also given a vice president post. With the inclusion of Annamalai, the number of vice presidents in Tamil Nadu BJP has risen to 11.

They include Vanathi Srinivasan, Karuppu M Muruganandam, MN Raja, Nainar Nagenthran, M Chakravarthi, Puratchi Kavidasan, AR Mahalakshmi, and Professor Kanagasabapathi.