Leaders, public pay homage to late MP Vasanthakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGERCOIL: A large number of public, Congress party cadre, and functionaries of various political parties on Saturday paid homage to the mortal remains of MP H Vasanthakumar here. The body was brought to the late parliamentarian’s T Nagar residence where TNCC president KS Alagiri and other party leaders paid homage.

Though his body was scheduled to be kept at TNCC headquarters Satyamurthy Bhavan to enable the party cadre to pay homage, the plan was given up after Vasanthakumar’s family members conveyed that his body should be taken to his native Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari district at the earliest to perform the last rites.

The remains were taken by road to Agastheeshwara, and as such, on the way, the body was taken to Kamarajar Memorial Hall in Teynampet where Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Congress functionaries paid homage to him.

According to sources, the departed MP’s body would be kept at his family house for people to pay last respects and then laid to rest. Meanwhile, Congress party leaders and cadre, and DMK-alliance parties held a silent procession in Nagercoil on Saturday.