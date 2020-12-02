STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former HC judge CS Karnan arrested over remarks on SC judges, wives

He was also booked under several sections, including insulting the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint by one advocate Devika.

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Wednesday for his remarks against the retired and serving Supreme Court judges, their wives, and women judges, in a video which went viral on social media.

He was remanded in judicial custody in Puzhal prison. The arrest comes days ahead of a hearing of a case on the matter on December 7.

In October, Tiruvanmiyur police had booked a case against five men, without naming Karnan, for trespassing into a woman SC judge's residence in their jurisdiction, after which a video of him making sexually violent remarks against women judges and wives of other SC judges had gone viral on social media.

On November 26, Karnan had appeared in front of the Central Crime Branch sleuths for an inquiry in connection with his remarks.

He was also booked under several sections, including insulting the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint by one advocate Devika, soon after he appeared for an inquiry before the CCB.

Last week, during a hearing at the Madras High Court, the CCB officials had produced an apology letter claiming that the retired judge had given it to them promising not to indulge in similar acts. But the judges rejected the letter and asked the DGP and the City Police Commissioner to be present for the December 7 hearing.

On November 10, the court had also ordered the police to pull down the video from social media.
This is the second time Karnan is being arrested. In June 2017, he was arrested from a private guest house in Malumachampatti in Coimbatore by West Bengal police, after being on the run for 40 days since vanishing from the government guest house in Kolkata. Karnan was also sentenced to six-month imprisonment earlier, while he was a sitting judge at the Calcutta High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CS Karnan Justice Karnan SC judges Central Crime Branch
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp