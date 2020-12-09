Why not increase resources allotted to CBI: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court asked the Central government why the administration is not increasing the resources allotted to CBI as many cases are referred to the agency.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi raised the question when the Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) L Victoria Gowri objected to transferring an investigation of a chit fund scam from Ramanathapuram Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to CBI.

Answering a PIL filed by Ramanathapuram District Pathikkapatoor Sangam seeking a CBI probe, the ASG contended that the agency is already overburdened and does not have the resources. The matter was adjourned to December 14.