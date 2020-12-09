Why not increase resources allotted to CBI: Madras High Court
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court asked the Central government why the administration is not increasing the resources allotted to CBI as many cases are referred to the agency.
Published: 09th December 2020 04:37 AM | Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:37 AM | A+A A-
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court asked the Central government why the administration is not increasing the resources allotted to CBI as many cases are referred to the agency.
A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi raised the question when the Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) L Victoria Gowri objected to transferring an investigation of a chit fund scam from Ramanathapuram Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to CBI.
Answering a PIL filed by Ramanathapuram District Pathikkapatoor Sangam seeking a CBI probe, the ASG contended that the agency is already overburdened and does not have the resources. The matter was adjourned to December 14.