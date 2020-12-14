Coconut plucker falls asleep atop 55-feet tree, brought down after three hours

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Locals of Karanthai in Thanjavur district on Sunday were surprised to see a man atop a 55-feet coconut tree remain idle for several hours. In time they would learn he was fast asleep!

The man was identified as a coconut plucker named M Loganathan (40) from the Sarukkai Velur area of Karanthai. His employer, one Tamizharasan, had hired him to pluck coconuts from a tree on Jaina Moopa street.

After nearly three and a half hours, when Tamizharasan found the man was still on the tree he grew alarmed and sought the help of his neighbours. The neighbours tried to wake him up by shouting and making noises, but in vain. Finally, they informed fire and rescue personnel and the Thanjavur West police.

The personnel climbed up a steel ladder and woke Loganathan up. However, Loganathan refused to climb down the ladder, instead choosing to climb down the tree trunk. He was found to be in an inebriated state and said that he had felt tired and dozed off.

The police took him to the police station and let him go with a warning.

