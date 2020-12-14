Five Kanniyakumari fishermen escape from Oman in boat

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Five fishermen from the Muttom in Kanniyakumari district and one from Bangladesh, who allegedly escaped from their employer in Oman, reached Muttom fishing harbour in a mechanised boat on Saturday night.

All six have been detained by Kanniyakumari Coastal Security Group police for questioning. Inspector Navin of the Coastal Security Group is investigating the case.

Sources said that the fishermen had told the investigating officers that they had gone to Oman 14 months ago. The fishermen also alleged that as their sponsor did not provide them accommodation and their due share as promised. “They said that their passports were with the sponsor,” they said.

It was on December 4 that they left from Oman coast under the pretext of going for fishing and they reached Muttom eight days later on Saturday. A Coastal Security Group officer said that they have no passport or visa. “We are questioning them,” he said Police have identified the fishermen as Stephen (58), Joseph Edwin (43), Francis (55), Aldo (28) ,Sahaya Thathayu (46) from Muttom and Mohamed Razib (28) from Bangladesh.