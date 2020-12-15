STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly polls: Winner wand, special pooja and more...

All said and done, Saminathan is not the first political leader to fall for superstitious beliefs for political fortunes.

Saminathan with the wand | Express

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Potter-heads need no introduction about the importance of the Elder Wand. And, for those of you who are not familiar with it, here’s a brief — this is something that can be mastered only by its rightful owner, and its legendary powers make it a coveted possession for power-hungry wizards. But, what has Elder Wand got to do with our scenario?

Strange as it may seem, BJP’s Puducherry unit president V Saminathan has been carrying a “holy wand” that has magical powers, to help him come to power in the upcoming Assembly polls in 2021. Saminathan, who is also a nominated MLA, has been carrying the wand, made of ebony, for about a fortnight now. “I got it from a sage in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and this is a source of positive energy,” Saminathan told Express. “The ebony wood has powers; these trees are not affected by anything, not even lightening.”

All said and done, Saminathan is not the first political leader to fall for superstitious beliefs for political fortunes. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PWD Minister, A Namassivayam, Opposition leader, N Rangasamy are others said to be following various beliefs. Narayanasamy enters the Assembly Complex, only through the “exit” gate, a practice he has followed ever since he assumed the top post. He is also said to sit at a corner of his table, in his office. Similarly, Rangasamy had recently performed an “Ashwa pooja”, involving two white horses, allegedly to dethrone Narayanasamy.

