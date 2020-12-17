Madras High Court to get new Chief Justice

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court Collegium has proposed the appointment of Justice Sanjib Banerjee from Calcutta High Court as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. With Chief Justice AP Sahi retiring on December 31, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of Justice Sanjib Banerjee.

The collegium on Monday also recommended the transfer of Justice Vineet Kothari, who is presently serving as Madras HC Judge and is the second senior-most judge after incumbent Chief Justice AP Sahi, has been recommended for appointment as a Gujarat High Court Judge. According to court sources, Justice Sandip Banerjee enrolled as an advocate in November, 1990. He practised mainly in the Calcutta High Court, the Supreme Court of India and other courts.