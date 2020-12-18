Madras HC refuses to quash case against DMK MP RS Bharathi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday refused to quash the SC/ST case registered by the State against DMK MP RS Bharathi for a speech given by him in May, which allegedly promoted hatred against the members of SC community.

The court also ordered notice to the MP on the petition. The case was booked by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai, on May 23, for his allegedly derogatory remarks against members of the SC/ST communities. In the speech, he had recalled how a particular judge from the Dalit community was appointed in the higher judiciary during the regime of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, and that Dalits coming to such prominent postings was because of the “alms provided by the Dravidian movement”.

After portions of his speech went viral on social media, Bharathi apologised. Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the directions on the petition moved by the DMK MP seeking to quash the charge sheet filed by the State under the SC/ST Act. State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan contended that under Section 15 A of SC/ST Act, the victim should be given notice before hearing any proceedings and passing any order.

However, after hearing the submissions made by both the counsel, the judge refused to quash the charges made against the MP. He then issued notice to Bharathi and adjourned the plea to January 18.

Plea on issuing govt circulars in Tamil

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State government on a petition moved by a Chennai resident seeking direction that all government circulars, communications and orders should be in Tamil. Petitioner E Palani of Korukkupet submitted that all the files, registers, Government Orders, circulars, reports and notices issued by the State government are published only in English. He added that government officials have forgotten to give due recognition to Tamil. The two-member bench ordered a notice to State.