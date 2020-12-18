STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC refuses to quash case against DMK MP RS Bharathi

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan contended that under Section 15 A of SC/ST Act, the victim should be given notice before hearing any proceedings and passing any order. 

Published: 18th December 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi

RS Bharathi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday refused to quash the SC/ST case registered by the State against DMK MP RS Bharathi for a speech given by him in May, which allegedly promoted hatred against the members of SC community.

The court also ordered notice to the MP on the petition. The case was booked by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai, on May 23, for his allegedly derogatory remarks against members of the SC/ST communities. In the speech, he had recalled how a particular judge from the Dalit community was appointed in the higher judiciary during the regime of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, and that Dalits coming to such prominent postings was because of the “alms provided by the Dravidian movement”. 

After portions of his speech went viral on social media, Bharathi apologised. Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the directions on the petition moved by the DMK MP seeking to quash the charge sheet filed by the State under the SC/ST Act. State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan contended that under Section 15 A of SC/ST Act, the victim should be given notice before hearing any proceedings and passing any order. 

However, after hearing the submissions made by both the counsel, the judge refused to quash the charges made against the MP. He then issued notice to Bharathi and adjourned the plea to January 18. 

Plea on issuing govt circulars in Tamil
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State government on a petition moved by a Chennai resident seeking direction that all government circulars, communications and orders should be in Tamil. Petitioner E Palani of Korukkupet submitted that all the files, registers, Government Orders, circulars, reports and notices issued by the State government are published only in English. He added that  government officials have forgotten to give due recognition to Tamil. The two-member bench ordered a notice to State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RS Bharathi Madras High Court
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp