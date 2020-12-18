STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy tears up copies of farm Bills at end of fast

The fast was organised by the ruling Congress, heading the Secular Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday tore up copies of the three farm laws at the culmination of a day long fast in support of the agitating farmers at the borders of the national capital.

Earlier, addressing the participants, Narayanasamy alleged that the bills passed by the Centre contravened all democractic norms and practices in Parliament, were totally against the farmers and would only 'pamper' corporates He said the agitation by farmers would continue till the Centre scrapped the laws to ensure protection of the farming community.

The Chief Minister said though agriculture and health come under the state list in the Constitution, the Centre was 'infringing' on the powers of states and taking steps without consulting them.

He said the Puducherry government was setting an example to the rest of the country by implementing several unique measures for farmers' welfare.

Free power supply to all categories of farmers, payment of premium for crop insurance and incentives for all crops were among the unique and exemplary measures being implemented by the government, he said.

"I would only ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to study the measures taken by the Puducherry government and emulate them across the country."

The Chief Minister alleged that fishermen, minorities, Dalits and Backward Classes were facing hardship under the BJP headed NDA government at the Centre.

He accused Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of adopting a negative stand over the development of Puducherry and promotion of welfare of the people.

"There is hardly any scheme proposed by the government that has not been hindered by Bedi. As long as she is Lieutenant Governor, the Union Territory will not be able to make any progress," he alleged.

The Chief Minister has been at loggerheads with the former IPS officer on administrative and fiscal issues almost constantly since she assumed office in 2016.

