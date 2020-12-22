STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makkal Needhi Maiam may be the first party to release 2021 Tamil Nadu poll manifesto

The agenda said that homemakers will get their due recognition through payment for their work at home, which hitherto has been unrecognised and unmonetised.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo| EPS)

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday announced payment for homemakers for their work at home, if the party is voted to power.

This has been mentioned in the party's seven-point governance and economic agenda released on Monday, which also makes it the first party in the State to release some kind of election manifesto. In a bid to cut red tape and ensure world-class governance, the MNM-led government, the agenda said, will introduce paperless government offices -- from the Panchayat Office to the CM's office.

The government will provide a computer along with high speed Internet (100 mbps and above) through Optical Fibre Cable to each and every home, as a Common Property Resource, by implementing the BharatNet and TamilNet projects.

Internet will be declared a basic human right. To unleash the potential of rural areas, the government will involve strong and deep connect with all industries, and request them to outsource a few tasks in their industrial process to the villages.

Women will break through established glass ceilings through equal opportunities provided to them. The agenda said that homemakers will get their due recognition through payment for their work at home, which hitherto has been unrecognised and unmonetised, thus raising the dignity of womenfolk.

The government will create world-class infrastructure and logistics, right from village panchayat levels, which will maintain the cold chain at static locations and during transport to ensure freshness of food stocks throughout the supply chain. The government also will promote green industries and green technologies to combat climate change.

'Will protect waterbodies'

Addressing party cadre at a meeting in Cheyyar on Monday, Kamal said, "On coming to power, conservation of waterbodies will be given priority and plundering of sand along the Palar will be stopped. The Palar is not just your asset, it’s a mine as well."

Steps will be taken to expedite the long-pending Tindivanam-Nagari broad gauge rail-link project.

He also said his party candidates will sign an agreement that they would resign if they failed to deliver.
Later, speaking at Gingee in Villupuram, Kamal promised that his government will escalate the State’s economy four times higher.

Drinking water issues will be addressed and check-dams will be constructed. "We are here to seek votes from people, not buy them. While we can’t stop anyone from accepting cash for votes. We are only reminding people that they deserve more than the few thousands of rupees," Kamal said.

