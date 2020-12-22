STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man with Tamil Nadu roots to be key economic troubleshooter for President-elect Joe Biden

Bharat Ramamurti studied at Harvard College and Yale Law School. His father Ravi Ramamurti shifted to the United States from Tamil Nadu.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian-American Bharat Ramamurti has been appointed as the deputy director for the NEC. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another proud moment for the state, Bharat Ramamurti, with roots in Tamil Nadu, has been appointed in US President-elect Joe Biden's top tier administration council.

Biden on Monday appointed Ramamurti as the deputy director of the National Economic Council, which is the White House advisory agency to the President on domestic and global economic policymaking.

The Indian American previously was the economic adviser to Senator Elizabeth Warren during her 2020 presidential campaign. Ramamurti also served on a Congressional commission overseeing the rollout of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

His father Ravi Ramamurti shifted to the United States from Tamil Nadu. Bharat Ramamurti studied at Harvard College and Yale Law School. His father and two of his siblings are alumni of Harvard University.

Expressing happiness over his appointment, Ramamurti had tweeted, "I am honored to be joining the Biden-Harris Administration as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. We have much to do to get through this crisis and create a stronger and fairer economy. I am excited to get to work alongside this great team."

After Biden was elected as the President, he had included several Indian Americans in his team. Notably, his Vice President Kamala Harris, who also has roots in Tamil Nadu, is the first Indian-American and African-American woman to be elected to the post.

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP

A couple of days ago, another Indian American Vedant Patel was appointed Assistant Press Secretary.

