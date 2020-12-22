Uyyakondan revival design bags award

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The design of two Tiruchy based architects for the revival of Uyyakondan Canal has won an award from the Charles Correa Foundation.

The project was called 'The Trichy Commons Network' and submitted by Kapilan Chandranesan and Vijaykumar Sengottuvelan, in collaboration with Citizens for Uyyakondan (CFU). The architects are part of the CFU, a city based citizens group, which has been working for the past 150 weeks to restore the canal. The project was a compilation of the work done so far and proposal for the last leg of 1.25 kms.

The project featured the work done by CFU and officials in restoring parts of the 69 km canal, 9 kms of which runs through the city. Charles Correa Foundation (CCF) is an initiative of internationally renowned architect and urban planner Charles Correa.

Z - axis is the biennial conference and design competition conducted by the Charles Correa Foundation. The 'Trichy Commons Network' won the commons in the city threshold award at the Z-axis 2020.

One of the members of the jury, Bill McIlroy, an Architect and Urban designer from Boston said the project was one of the most impressive ones. "This project depicts the urban condition in cities and canals across India and the world and will work everywhere. It is a critique against the routine master planning attitude. It is based on an approach that works at the intersection of urbanism and environmental responsibility through citizen activism. We offer our support for it's continuation and final implementation," said McIlroy.