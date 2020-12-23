STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GoAir launches daily direct flight to Coimbatore from Mumbai

Tickets for the flights are currently available for sale across all booking channels, he said during a live video conference on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

GoAir aircraft

For representational purposes. (Photo | Twitter, @goairlinesindia)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: GoAir airline is launching a daily direct service linking Mumbai to Coimbatore from Thursday (December 24). Chief Executive Officer of GoAir Kaushik Khona said the schedule of the flight was planned to allow quick and convenient connections to Coimbatore.

"Our entry into Coimbatore is in line with the growth strategy that we adopted for domestic markets. Domestic air travel demand is witnessing a continued recovery, with passengers increasing 10 per cent month-on-month to around 63.54 lakh in November," he said.

"GoAir has been accredited with a four-star low-cost carrier rating in the recent 2021 US-based APEX survey. GoAir's direct flight connecting Mumbai to Coimbatore will facilitate further growth in business and tourism between these cities," he added.

The GoAir flight G8 0331 will depart Mumbai at 12.40 pm and arrive at Coimbatore at 2.30 pm. On return, GoAir flight G8 0332 will depart Coimbatore at 3 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 4.50 pm.

