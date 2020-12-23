Vigil stepped up at Madurai airport

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district health department has stepped up vigil at Madurai airport, and those who return from UK have to undergo mandatory Covid test at the airport, said Deputy Director of Health Services.

Dr KV Arjun Kumar. “As many as 60 Madurai residents who returned from UK in the last 10 days would be traced and would be put under home isolation,” he added.

The Deputy Director, on Tuesday, visited the Madurai airport, met the airport officials and discussed the precautionary measures to be adopted for passenger testing.

Speaking to Express, Dr Arjun Kumar said that Madurai airport that has no direct flight connectivity with the UK, is connected by international flights arriving from Singapore and United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai).