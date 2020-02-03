Home States Tamil Nadu

Signboards on airport road do not guide but confuse residents

Many taxi drivers in the city regard this road as the best place to learn the various traffic signs used by the Motor Vehicles Department.

Published: 03rd February 2020 09:43 AM

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Maintenance and beautification of the Tiruchy-Pudukottai  National Highway portion in front of the airport are all set to give a facelift to this major road in the city. However, officials continue to turn a blind eye to confusing traffic signboards placed on the road.

Many taxi drivers in the city regard this road as the best place to learn the various traffic signs used by the Motor Vehicles Department. For instance, even to convey a message to drivers there is a zebra crossing, there are different signboards indicating a zebra crossing, all of which are placed close together.

“We do not know why they have placed so many signboards, they only confuse the driver. Authorities engaged in the maintenance of the road should rectify this error,” said Imthiyaz Ahmed, who came to pick up his brother from the airport.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has placed six signboards in front of a bus stop on the highway. Road users are wondering if officials even bothered to check the placement of the signboards. “This was done without the supervision of officials. The workers must have placed the boards as they pleased. Officials should rectify this at the earliest as several international passengers use this road every day,” said an airport taxi driver. The Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police and Inspector-General, Central Zone, have their offices on this road. Meanwhile, NHAI officials said they would look into the issue.

TAGS
traffic signboards confusing National Highway
