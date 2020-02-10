Home States Tamil Nadu

Mandapam: A royal couple's forgotten tale of valour

A king and his queen lie buried here on the banks of Palar. Much water has flown through Palar since their times, eroding history and brushing aside memories.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

RANIPET: A king and his queen lie buried here on the banks of Palar. Much water has flown through Palar since their times, eroding history and brushing aside memories. Now, forgotten by the queen's namesake -- Ranipet town -- and abandoned behind a scrap godown, their only company now are some antisocial elements that frequent the area to booze and gamble. With every round of 'cheers', Raja Tej Singh and Ranibai turn in their graves.

Raja Tej Singh ruled over Gingee in the 18th century, a time when it was mandatory of smaller kingdoms to pay tribute to the Mughal Empire. "Tej Singh refused to pay tribute and as a result his troops had to face a massive army of Arcot Nawab Saadatullah Khan, a feudatory vassal of the Mughal Empire," History blog writer SKR Kumaran said.

Tej Singh was killed in the battle and his young queen committed Sati, a practice by which wives kill selves by jumping into a symbolic funeral pyre following their husbands' demise, Kumaran added.

Honouring Tej Singh's valour and Ranibai devotion, Saadatullah Khan renamed the region Ranipet (Queen's Colony) and built memorial tombs for the couple by the banks of Palar river.

Over the centuries, Ranipet has grown. Large number of people have reached the town to make ends meet. Business flourished and it is now an industrial hub.

All the development has pushed the 'Raja Rani Mandapam' to the periphery. Behind an abandoned scrap godown and within thickets the tombs lie completely neglected.

With the memorial completely secluded from town life, antisocial elements reach the spot in the night hours to drink and gamble their hearts out, lament archaeology enthusiasts. 

While it is still not clear who controls the land, archaeology enthusiasts and visitors urge the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take over the land and preserve the memorial.

Philatelist and history enthusiast C Tamizhvaanan said, "If the tombs are not taken over by the officials, they will fall apart destroying a rich history with it. They are already in a dilapidated state and need immediate attention."

An official of the State ASI said that the district administration is taking steps to take over the land and bring the memorial under the 'State Monument' category.

Conceded, the republic reigns supreme on the realms of kings past but it is its duty to preserve whatever that remains of that tumultuous era. This is a humble reminder for the powers that be.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raja Tej Singh Ranibai turn Gingee
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp