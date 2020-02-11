Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribunal order on  compensation quashed 

The contractors moved the Arbitral tribunal, which awarded `47.57 lakh towards compensation for loss of overhead charges and profit on account of the contract being delayed.

Published: 11th February 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside an order of the arbitral tribunal, awarding payment of Rs 38 lakh, to the road contractors under the head of overhead charges and profit on account of the contract. Partly allowing an appeal from the State Highways Project Circle, Justice PT Asha on February 6 held that the award of the arbitrator under this head for the said amount, is erroneous and liable to be set aside.

The award is a patent illegality in as much as the Arbitrator has not considered the issue of limitation, which is evident on the face of the record. It is confirmed with reference to the interest granted on the delayed payment of money to the contract, the judge added. 

As against the bill raised on January 30, 2000, by A Rangasamy and three other contractors, the final payment was made by the Highways Project Circle in Thanjavur and Divisional Engineer in Trichy, only on March 4, 2003. 

The contractors moved the Arbitral tribunal, which awarded Rs 47.57 lakh towards compensation for loss of overhead charges and profit on account of the contract being delayed. Challenging this, the Highways moved the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp