Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmer restores lake in memory of his deceased mother

Keeping in mind his mother's contribution as a midwife of the village and the current water scarcity prevalent in the state, Karunakaran took up the rejuvenation of this waterbody.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

(Anjalai’s rememberance banner placed alongside the lake’s desilting works| Photo- special arrangements)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A  52-year-old farmer placed his deceased mother’s photo beside a lake and began desilting the waterbody two weeks ago. Hailing from a village in Kancheepuram district, G Karunakaran wanted to do something that would not only honour his mother's memory but also would benefit his village in the longer run. This is when he decided to restore a neglected lake near his home in Kurumbai village.

As word got around, several people from the village reached the lake and offered their support. “My mother Anjalai (94) was a village midwife for over 40 years, and she performed all deliveries for free. She was a social worker in her own way. I wanted to do something that will do justice to her memory,” the farmer said.  

The lake, spread over three acres of land, served as a watering hole and drinking water source for the village for as long as the locals could remember. Over the last 10 years, weeds and shrubs spread all over the waterbody. Authorities too failed to properly maintain the lake, reducing it to a swamp.

When other villagers heard of Karunakaran’s efforts, they chose to lend a helping hand. “I was overwhelmed by the response I received. Everyone said that we should not wait any longer to save the lake, otherwise, in five years it will completely disappear. The works will cost around `1 lakh. But I am more than happy to do this for my village and my mother,” said the 52-year-old farmer.

A month ago, Karunakaran had written to the District Collector regarding the poor state of the lake. He has received no response as yet. At present, two earthmovers are removing silt from the lake, which has also shrunk over the years due to encroachments. 

Other than this lake, there are four other waterbodies in Kurumbarai village that need immediate upkeep works. “I hope the authorities will revive the other lakes in our village. As many grow sugarcane, which is a water-intensive crop, restoring water bodies will go a long way to recharge groundwater levels.” Karunakaran added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu farmers Waterbody Chennai lakes Water pollution Waterbody restoration water scarcity Kancheepuram district
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp