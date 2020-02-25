Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, 60 ambulances for inter-hospital transport

The health department is planning to launch 60 ambulances exclusively for inter-hospital transport, as a measure to ensure that 108 ambulance is available to attend emergencies.

Published: 25th February 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department is planning to launch 60 ambulances exclusively for inter-hospital transport, as a measure to ensure that 108 ambulance is available to attend emergencies. The new service will also be operated by GVK-EMRI, an agency that operates 108 ambulance and a helpline will be launched for the new facility. According to officials, the new facility and helpline will be launched by the Chief Minister soon.

Speaking to Express, Selva Kumar, state head of operations, GVK-EMRI said, “The new ambulances will be used to shift referral patients from one government hospital to another. Now, also we are shifting selective patients on request of doctors, but it takes a lot of time and in case of emergency, there might be no ambulances available in nearby locations, which could prove to be fatal.” “Since 108 is to call for emergencies, we will introduce a new number,” added Selva Kumar. According to officials, the health department will also launch a software to track 108 ambulance and this will help reduce repeated calls for the same incident.

Vijayabaskar thanks minister for new med colleges in State
Chennai: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi on Monday and thanked him for sanctioning 11 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh was also present. In the budget, `1,200 crore was earmarked for medical colleges at Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, The Nilgiris, Dindigul, Namakkal, Tirupur, Thiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Kallakurichi

