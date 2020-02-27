Is there any law to prevent participation of children in protests, asks Madras High Court

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday sought to know whether there was any law prohibiting the participation of children in protests while hearing a plea seeking action against those squatting on a road in Salem as part of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A division bench of justices M Sathyanarayan and R Hemalatha adjourned the petition to Monday after the petitioner sought time to furnish details of the relevant law.

The petitioner, G Kannan, a resident of Salem, sought to initiate action against those who have been staging protests against the CAA near the old bus stand in that city, since February 14.

He contended that the protests by the people gathering in masses was affecting public life.

Calling it "illegal," he submitted that several protesters including children were part of it.

The bench then wondered whether there were any laws that prevent children from participating in protests.

To this the counsel for petitioner sought time for the records to be submitted pertaining to the specific law.

Recording the submissions, the court said the petitioner seeks some accommodation to work out the position of the rule and adjourned the matter.