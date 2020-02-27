Rapists not traced yet, girl’s father seeks Rs 1 crore compensation

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought reply from the State on a petition seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for failing to trace the accused in a rape and murder case held in 2011. The petitioner, K Kalaikkumar from Pudukottai, submitted a petition stating that the Ganesh Nagar police station, CBCID and CBI, who were investigating the case failed to trace the unidentified perpetrator(s) who raped and murdered his daughter Abarna, who was studying in class X.

He also pointed out the closure report filed by CBI, which took over the investigation in 2013, following a court direction in October last. Citing the Supreme Court’s direction to National Commission for Women in 1995, the petitioner sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira ordered notice to Home Secretary and Director General of Police to submit a reply in two weeks.