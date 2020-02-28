Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaswami seeks Centre's help to evacuate fishermen stranded in Iran

In a letter to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Palani swami said that the fishermen requested that they be evacuated from Iran immediately.

Published: 28th February 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday told the Centre that around 450 Indian fishermen were stranded in Iran following the outbreak of coronavirus and urged the latter to take steps for their immediate evacuation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, that among the stranded were 300 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, and that all 450-odd were working in various fishing vessels berthed and operating in Iranian ports.

"These fishermen are reportedly stranded in Port Kish, Cheeru and other places in Iran, due to the cancellation of flights, because of the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran," he told Jaishankar in a letter.

He said that the fishermen requested that they be evacuated from Iran immediately. "I request your good office to direct the Embassy of India in Iran to provide the required support to the fishermen and also to make arrangements for their safe and immediate return to India," Palaniswami said.

Comments

