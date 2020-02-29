Chopper tours to be launched in Trichy soon

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TRICHY: Tourists could soon enjoy an aerial tour of Rockfort city with a private firm all set to offer chopper trips in a week.

"We are building a helipad near the airport and plan to launch operations on March 7. We have applied to the district administration seeking permission and hope to get it soon," said A Selvakumar, an Indian Air Force veteran and general manager of Planet X Aerospace Services Private Limited.

The development has brought cheer to tour operators.

"Bird's eye view of city is an interesting prospect and many of us would like to include it in our package. We are waiting for details of their fare and business model, " said a tour operator. The company, however, assured that the services would be affordable and fares flexible.

"We cannot reveal the details now. Fares in the aviation sector are flexible. We are talking to official State tourism department for a possible tie-up," a source said.

Besides tourist trips, the firm will offer rescue and emergency services and plans to expand operations across South India.

"We have a helipad in Coimbatore. Our team recently airlifted organs harvested from a donor in Madurai for a patient in Coimbatore. We will offer similar services in Tiruchy," Selvakumar explained.

Though most hospitals do not have rooftop helipad, the company says it was unlikely to affect emergency services. "In emergency operations, we can land at any safe place. But for regular services, helipad and permission from the district administration are a must," an official said.