Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital mulls for biometric access after attack on PG student

MADURAI: Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) is planning to install biometric-based access to hospital staff as well as the visitors at the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) block. The proposal follows an attack on a postgraduate student doctor at the hospital last month.

Earlier on December 14, a 31-year-old PG student doctor, who was on duty at the labour theatre, was assaulted by two women, both relatives of a patient admitted for delivery.

Sources said that the doctor had asked one of women to remove her footwear before entering the labour theatre. After doctors, nurses and postgraduate students staged flash protests condemning the assault, the two women were arrested and remanded.

The incident prompted the hospital authorities to post two additional security guards near the two labour theatres on the first floor of the block. Also, outpatients and inpatients who enter the CEmONC block are being handed out pamphlets sensitising them on the issue. Now, only one female visitor per patient is being allowed entry into the block.

However, a fortnight ago, a scuffle broke out between the security guards, GRH police and the relatives of patients admitted to the block over the restricted entry.

Hospital Dean J Sangumani said that as a measure to further strengthen security, grill gates will soon be installed outside the two labour theatres located in the first floor of the block. Hospital sources further said that plans are on the cards to allow biometric-based access to hospital staff as well as the visitors of patients admitted to the block.

"Discussions are on regarding granting access to doctors and nurses beyond the grill gates, through biometric system that would require thumb impression. Meanwhile, handing out reusable magnetic swipe cards to patients and visitors is also being considered. The modalities are still being worked out," they added.

Sources added that depending on the response, the system might be replicated in Intensive Medical Care Unit, Intensive Respiratory Care Units and Intensive Care Units of other departments at the GRH.

