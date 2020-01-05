Tamil Nadu urban local body polls to be announced soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy on Saturday said elections for urban local bodies - municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats - will be announced soon. Giving details of the elections to Rural Local Bodies for which counting ended on Friday, the SEC said in two phases of elections held in 27 districts, 77.46 per cent votes were polled and of the 91,975 rural local body posts, candidates for 18,570 posts were elected unopposed.

Elections were postponed in three village panchayat wards following the death of candidates. Counting has been withheld for 25 posts since names of candidates were removed from supplementary electoral roll released on December 23. The counting will take place in these places after getting a report from the Chief Electoral Officer. The newly elected representatives will take oath on January 6, Palaniswamy said.

When asked about complaints regarding irregularities in the counting process, he said, “The Election Commission has ensured 100 per cent free and fair elections this time. Everyone knows the elections this time were held in a free and fair manner more than ever before.” Palaniswamy said the Commission has informed the court that video footage regarding complaints would be viewed and action taken.

18,570

candidates were elected unopposed in the recently concluded elections to Rural Local Bodies in the State