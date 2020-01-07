Home States Tamil Nadu

Santhiya scripts history in Thovalai village panchayat

Transgender and folk artiste (villu paattu singer), Santhiya tasted success after contesting from ward four of the panchayat.

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: History was scripted in Thovalai village panchayat Monday after A Santhiya became the first transgender to take oath as ward member in the panchayat, which falls under Thovalai panchayat union in Kanniyakumari district.

Flanked by her supporters, mostly women, Santhiya reached the village panchayat office with much fanfare to participate in a swearing-in ceremony held at an auditorium near the office.

Scores of villages complimented her, even as she was on her way to the venue.

After the ceremony, Santhiya told TNIE that she had been residing at Anna Nagar falling under ward four of Thovalai village panchayat for around 10 years now.

"Except me, there are no other transgender voters in the ward. But women and men of the ward supported and elected me. I contested with three women candidates and emerged victorious," she said. 

Though she stopped her education with class 12, Santhiya said she has been dedicated to performing 'villu paattu' at temples since she was 10 years old. 

She claimed that she was the first transgender to perform the art. "I have been making livelihood by making strings of flowers," she said.

Listing out civic issues in the ward, she said, "Lack of drinking water, drainage facility are among the problems which I would be taking up. Besides, I would take steps to renovate public toilet in the ward."

She vowed to work also for the development of Thovalai village panchayat.

The newly elected Thovalai village panchayat president A. Nedunchezhian, who also took oath Monday, said, "Santhiya was the only transgender elected in the local body election in Kanniyakumari district. She was a good 'villu paattu' artiste and liked by the people. She is eager to serve for the people."

