‘Release of Rajiv Gandhi's convicts will set a bad precedent’

Published: 08th January 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The release of the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case will have international ramifications and set a bad precedent, the Central government has told the Madras High Court. When a petition from Nalini, one of the seven convicts, came up for hearing on Tuesday, the Additional Solicitor General R Rajagopalan, who was representing the Centre, stated that a plea in this regard filed by the Tamil Nadu government way back in March 2016 had already been rejected by the Centre in April 2018. 

“Any leniency towards the seven, who had involvement in death of 15 persons including former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, would set a bad precedent, and embolden other accused in similar heinous crimes to plead for early release,” the ASG said. The court has adjourned the matter to January 28. 

“Any leniency towards the seven, who had involvement in death of 15 persons including the former prime minister, would set a bad precedent, and embolden other accused to plead for early release,” the ASG said. The court has adjourned the matter to January 28. 

Nalini, in her habeas corpus petition, claimed that she was under ‘illegal detention’ since September 2018, as the State Cabinet had recommended the Governor to release all accused in the case. Though the Governor is bound to act on it, he has not passed any order till date. Thus, she termed her detention illegal and demanded to be produced in court and set at liberty.

