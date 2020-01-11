File report on registered newspapers, magazines: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a report on the number of registered newspapers and magazines in the State along with their circulation details.

A division bench comprising Justices Kirubakaran and Vel Murugan passed the oral order while hearing a PIL filed by Sekaran, who claimed to be a press reporter. Petitioner alleged that the former Idol Wing CID IG Pon Manickavel had fudged records to get himself appointed as Special Officer to probe the thefts.



Justice Kirubakaran hearing the plea said, “There are many people with criminal background using press stickers on their vehicles claiming to be reporters. I want the State government to file a status report on how many cases have been filed against fake journalists for blackmailing and exploiting businessmen. A person who prints two papers claims to be a reporter or mediaperson. Because of this kind of people, mainstream journalists are being sidelined.

“The concerned department should file a report on January 21 regarding how many registered papers and magazines along with their circulation details,” he said.

The judge said, “Along with registered magazines, the State government should file a report on the number of employees in each registered magazine and newspaper and how many accreditation cards have been given per newspaper.”